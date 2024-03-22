Great atmosphere prevails at Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship - young athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A great atmosphere prevails at the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, student of the Ojag Sport club Shams Aghahuseynova told Trend on the event sidelines.

"My mother and sister came to cheer me on during the competition. I performed routines with the hoop and ribbon. My hoop performance wasn't flawless, but the ribbon composition worked out beautifully. This season, I have a new hoop routine, and the 29th Azerbaijan Championship is the first time I'll be presenting it. So I made a few blunders because I was nervous.

The routine is set to music from the Harry Potter film, which I enjoy, and I want to do it flawlessly at the upcoming events. I've read the Harry Potter novels and seen the films; it's an intriguing character, and I'm glad my performance is related to this theme," emphasized the young athlete.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are participating in the championship competitions taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 21-23.

The competition is being contested among gymnasts competing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age groups of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).



The participants also comprise junior teams (born between 2009 and 2011) who will demonstrate workouts with five hoops and five clubs.

