Second day of 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics starts in Baku (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 March 2024 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The second day of 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Representatives from the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Grace Sports Club, Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex will compete from March 21 through 23.

The competition is being contested among gymnasts competing in an individual program (exercises with ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball) in the age groups of pre-juniors (born in 2011), juniors (born in 2009-2010), and adults (born in 2008 and older).

The participants also comprise junior teams (born between 2009 and 2011) who will demonstrate workouts with five hoops and five clubs.

