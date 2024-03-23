Azerbaijan football national team player talks on match with Mongolia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. We had many chances and I think we should have converted some episodes into goals sooner, Bahlul Mustafazade, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told reporters after the match with Mongolia (1:0) within the framework of the "FIFA series - Edition 2024" project, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The owner of the only goal said that it was possible to win with a big score.

"We should have used the chances we got more carefully. We could have scored more goals. But sometimes it is received, sometimes not," he said.

He said that the main goal in the fight against the Bulgarian national team is to win and play well.

Azerbaijan will face Bulgaria on March 25.

