BARDA, Azerbaijan, March 31. Today the remains of the victims of the Khojaly genocide will be buried in Khojaly, Trend reports.

A farewell ceremony for the martyrs took place in the town of internally displaced persons located in the city of Barda.

The farewell ceremony was attended by officials, representatives of the media and the public.

It should be noted that the remains of 21 people were found in a mass grave in Khojaly.