BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The general secretary of AFFA has been identified, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

According to the information it became known at the Report-Election Conference of the institution.

Sarkhan Hajiyev was entrusted with the post of general secretary of the association. He is temporarily appointed to this position.

