Azerbaijani women's football team to face Hungary for EURO-2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Azerbaijani women's football team will play another game today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The team begins to fight in the qualifying stage of EURO 2025.

Head coach Siyaset Asgarov's team will begin competition away from home in the first group of League B. It will play away against Hungary.

In the other match of this group, Switzerland will host Türkiye.

EURO 2025 qualifying round

League B, 1st group

I round, April 5

19:45. Hungary - Azerbaijan

Referee: Kirsty Dole (England)

St Gellert Forum Stadium

