Azerbaijan discovers landmines-infested graveyard in Aghdaban village (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A minefield was detected at the cemetery in Aghdaban village during the inspection of the territory in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The thorough inspection indicated that the POMZ-2M anti-personnel mines were planted in the region utilizing trip wires.



Mines of this sort have a circular radius of devastation and can cause catastrophic repercussions owing to fracture.



Engineer-sapper forces of the Azerbaijan Army deactivated the mines planted to provoke residents and personnel and seized them from the area in accordance with safety regulations.



The ministry noted that activities to remove the liberated territories of mines and explosive munitions are now underway.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

