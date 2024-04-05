Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. A member of the Azerbaijani national team in tumbling, junior Alexei Karatashov, has advanced to the final of the European Championship in trampoline, double mini-trampoline, and tumbling, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The European Championship is taking place on April 3–7 in Guimarães city.

Previously, an Azerbaijani national team member in trampoline, Ali Niftaliyev, reached the semifinals of the junior competitions.

Among adult athletes in trampoline, Seljan Makhsudova qualified for the semifinals.

Azerbaijani national team members in tumbling, Tofig Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin, competing in the adult category, qualified for the final of the championship.

Additionally, Azerbaijani tumblers Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin, Bilal Gurbanov, and Adil Hajizada advanced to the final in the team event.

