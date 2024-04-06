Former Azerbaijani coach analyzes wrestlers' Olympic license tournament performance in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Elchin Jafarov, has commented on the performance of the "classic" wrestlers who failed to win a license at the European Olympic license tournament in Baku, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The veteran expert stated that the team performed far below its potential.

"In the upcoming days, the coaching staff will review the factors contributing to this situation. While it's understood that victories in every match aren't guaranteed, securing 1-2 licenses in a tournament hosted at home should have been attainable. This outcome is unfavorable for Greco-Roman wrestling, and there will be a detailed report on it. Despite our wrestlers' high-level preparation and access to training camps and resources, they failed to showcase their abilities," Jafarov said.

He found it difficult to give a prediction on the last license tournament for the summer Paris 2024 Olympics.

"I can't say anything about the competitions to be held in Istanbul, as my expectations regarding the tournament in Baku did not come true," Jafarov said.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team has two licenses so far.

