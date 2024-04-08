Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team stages brilliantly at Tallinn Open tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijan national rhythmic gymnastics team has successfully performed at the Tallinn Open international tournament, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

Azerbaijan's group team with Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova won two gold medals for an exercise program with five hoops and for a composition with three ribbons and two balls.

Individual program gymnasts - Ilona Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova won a gold medal in the club program and a silver medal in the hoop exercise, as well as a silver medal for the program with ribbon, respectively.

Earlier at the tournament, Aghahuseynova earned gold in the individual all-around, and the team (Zeynalova, Aghahuseynova, Bahadirova, Ibrahimova, as well as Alina Mammadova, Madina Damirova, and Fidan Gurbanli) won bronze in the team event.

The first International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament Tallinn Open took place on April 5-7.

