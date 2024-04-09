Azerbaijani AFFA official wishes holding national team games in regions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The next edition of Idman Bizde has been aired, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Amina Hasanova, a former player for the Azerbaijani women's football team and the head of the women's football organization and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) women's league, appeared on the program and stated a wish to host women's team games in the regions of the country.

She offered her thoughts on the Azerbaijani women's team's first game versus Hungary in the EURO 2025 qualification round.

Furthermore, the official expressed her expectations for today's play against Switzerland, which will be conducted in Baku.

