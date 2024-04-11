Azerbaijani universities rank among world's top by subject areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an international higher education analytical agency, has published a ranking of the world's best universities by subject areas - QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Trend reports via the State Agency for Science and Higher Education under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The QS rating includes two Azerbaijani universities and their educational programs. The Azerbaijan University of Languages, which holds the highest national ranking, has been named one of the world's top 301-340 universities for its "Modern Languages" program.

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) was named one of the world's top 351-400 universities for the "Economics and Econometrics" program, as well as one of the top 501-550 institutions for "Social Sciences and Management".

The ranking technique incorporates five major indicators: academic reputation, employer reputation, citation count, Hirsch index (H-index), and worldwide scientific collaboration index.

