UEFA announces decision on number of players at EURO 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. UEFA has made a decision on the number of players that Euro 2024 participating teams can include in the bid, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Participants in the final stage of the European Championship will be able to submit a total of 26 players for the competition.

Earlier, it was assumed that this number would be 23.

During EURO 2020, UEFA permitted teams to have 26 players, a decision made in response to COVID-19 complications and a packed schedule. While FIFA also allowed 26 players for the 2022 World Cup, the intention was to return to the "23-player" rule thereafter.

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 through July 14.

