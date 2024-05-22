Baku to host 2nd Gym For All International Challenge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The capital of Azerbaijan will host the 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge on June 1 and 2, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

About 60 teams from Azerbaijan and abroad will compete in this gymnastics festival for all ages and fitness levels. Two age groups—under 50 and over 50—will compete.

This event, which promises a festive atmosphere, will feature master classes, vibrant team parades, and entertainment programs that cater to all age groups.

The event will be held on Baku Boulevard, behind the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre.

