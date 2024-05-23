Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze medal at European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. European U-23 Wrestling Championships continues in Baku, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

On the fourth day of the competition, the first prize-winners in women's wrestling will be determined.

Today there will be medal fights and repechage matches in five weight categories - 50 kg, 55 kg, 59 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg. Two wrestlers of the Azerbaijani national team will continue to fight for bronze medals.

50 kg

In the repechage match, Shahana Nazarova met with Kristina Basic (Slovakia) and lost with a score of 0:10.

59 kg

Ruzanna Mamedova fought with Anna Mikhalchova (Czech Republic) for a ticket to the bronze medal fight. The Azerbaijani athlete won with a score of 4:0 and met Ana Maria Puiu (Romania) in the fight for 3rd place. Ruzanna Mamedova won the bronze medal, winning with a score of 8:0.

Five more weights in women's wrestling begin today.