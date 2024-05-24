Heydar Aliyev Center presents exhibition of Italian sculptor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Heydar Aliyev Center has started exhibiting magnificent samples of sculpture within another project, Trend reports.

The personal exhibition of Italian sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato opened at the Center on May 23.

The exhibition “Shaping the Invisible," which will last until October 26, features about 40 works by the author.

Before the opening ceremony, sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato told reporters that he feels satisfied that his works are displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The sculptor noted that this place symbolizes for him infinity. He also mentioned that the building of the Center inspired him to create some of his works.

“Exposing my works in this very space has become a stimulus for me. I would also like to mention that 19 of the works on display have been presented to the public for the first time,” Gianfranco Meggiato added.

"Germination," “Quantum Breath," "Mistral," “Science and Knowledge," "Awakening," "Creation,” and other works created for the Baku exhibition will arouse great interest among the audience.

The exhibition is set up in the Center's park area, foyer, and exhibition hall. The 6-meter-high sculpture called "Germination," which will be located in front of the Center, has a special significance. It conveys the idea that “we are all leaves of one tree, cells of one organism, parts of one being. Until humanity adopts these concepts of unity and brotherhood to eliminate duality, there will be neither peace nor respect for the environment to which we belong”.

Opening the event, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, brought to the attention of the guests that the works of many sculptors have been presented at the Center for a long time. He said the works presented at the exhibition will cause great interest among visitors and thanked those who contributed to the creation of the exhibition, especially Meggiato, for his sensitive attitude toward this work.

People's artist Farhad Khalilov emphasized that the exhibition creates a unique combination with the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

“When the word Italy is pronounced, beautiful, warm feelings arise in the hearts of many people. I believe we have related, similar feelings,” the People's Artist said.

Gianfranco Meggiato was born in 1963 in Venice, home of the International Art Exhibition (Biennale), which is considered the world's platform for contemporary art. Here, he also studied sculpture at the State Institute of Art. Meggiato began exhibiting his work at the age of 16. The artist gives his sculptures such structure that these works epitomize the winding path of a person striving to comprehend himself and his rich inner world.

Besides Italy, the sculptor's works have been exhibited in the US, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, the UAE, the UK, China, Denmark, France, India, Switzerland, Spain, Kuwait, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine, and other countries. His sculptures decorate iconic places in different countries.

Gianfranco Meggiato's works are also used in stage productions. The scenery in Bizet's opera "Carmen," once staged in the archaeological park of Scolacium in Italy, was created from sculptures authored by Gianfranco Meggiato. The artist was awarded the ICOMOS/UNESCO Prize for his skillful combination of antiquity and contemporaneity in his sculptural installations, which have great performance power and aesthetic value.

