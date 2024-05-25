Azerbaijan to establish electricity market operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A market operator will be established in Azerbaijan as an individual legal entity under the transmission system operator, Trend reports via the “Action plan for the phased introduction of electricity market elements”, approved by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The operator will be established under the wholesale market's temporary rules, provided for the second stage, to organize the activities of the wholesale electricity market.

In this regard, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy must submit the relevant draft legal act together with the Ministry of Economy and AzerEnergy OJSC from July 1 to December 31, 2025.

AzerEnergy OJSC is the transmission system operator in Azerbaijan.

