Heydar Aliyev Center to host personal exhibition by famous Chinese artist Yue Minjun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the Garden of Smiles, a personal exhibition by famous Chinese artist Yue Minjun, on June 7, Trend reports.

The exhibition will feature works of the artist belonging to the self-portrait and flowers series, as well as samples of paintings and sculptures.

Yue Minjun's renowned self-portrait series, celebrated in the realm of contemporary Chinese art, has stirred global artistic discourse. Each piece in this collection portrays people with broad smiles, deemed by some as a "sarcastic laugh" and by others as conveying a sense of drama and melancholy. Nevertheless, the striking smiles in these artworks leave a lasting impression.

Flowers represent another notable series by the artist, which imaginatively reflects the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In these pieces, the constraints imposed by the pandemic are symbolically represented, with characters' faces adorned with flowers instead of medical masks.

Yue Minjun's exhibitions were held not only in China but also in numerous countries worldwide, including the US, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, France, Croatia, Indonesia, Iceland, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Korea, Cuba, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Thailand. His works grace the collections of prestigious galleries and museums across the globe.

The Garden of Smiles exhibition by Yue Minjun will be showcased at the Heydar Aliyev Center until October 27.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel