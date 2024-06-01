Weapons and ammunition uncovered in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Abandoned weapons and ammunition have been found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Khojavand, the press service of the Interior Ministry told Trend.

It was reported that on May 25–31, a cache of weapons and ammunition was found and seized in Khankendi city, including 41 automatic weapons of various brands, eight rifles, six pistols, 45 grenades, five shells, 60 incendiary grenades, 125 ammunition magazines, 16,323 cartridges of different calibers, 29 bayonet knives, and other ammunition, as well as four communication devices.

Additionally, two automatic rifles, 57 grenades, nine shells, 22 incendiary grenades, 56 ammunition magazines, and 9,560 cartridges of various calibers were discovered and confiscated in the Khojaly and Khojavand districts.

Investigative efforts on the case are ongoing.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel