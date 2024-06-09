Balloon Festival continues in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Balloon Festival, which started yesterday in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi, will last until this evening, Trend reports.

As part of the festival, now in its second year, a variety of balloons in different shapes and designs ascended over Meysari village in Shamakhi.

Organized by EZONE and supported by the Shamakhi Executive Authority, the Balloon Festival aims to highlight and promote the tourism potential of the country, especially the Shamakhi district where the event takes place.

The festival, held at the Shirvan Sharablari viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, features a concert and entertainment program that extends late into the night. Attendees can take part in the entertainment program.

