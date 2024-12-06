ICRC tallies visits of prisoners in Azerbaijan for 1H2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The International Committee of the Red Cross's (ICRC) staff made 33 visits to prisoners in 11 detention facilities in Azerbaijan to assess their living conditions and treatment and provide support for maintaining contact with their families from January through June 2024, Trend reports.

An ICRC information session for journalists included discussion of this issue.

The session pointed out that with the support of the ICRC, local mental health specialists conducted 1,223 psychological support sessions for 99 children repatriated from the Middle East and their guardians.

"The ICRC team carried out 18 mental health assessments of repatriated children and women in three regions.

Mental health specialists organized 34 individual sessions for seven people affected by landmine incidents. ICRC staff also conducted 11 mental health assessments and psychosocial support sessions for mine victims," the session added.

Last year, ICRC Azerbaijan conducted 80 visits (in 19 detention centers).

