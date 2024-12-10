Azerbaijan to install automated weather stations in its Khankendi and Aghdara districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Five automated weather stations will be installed in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi and Aghdara districts next year, Trend reports.

Kanan Karimli, head of department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, announced the development during a meeting of the working group on environmental issues held in Khankendi city.

Karimli explained that to assess surface water resources in the liberated territories, 11 automatic hydrological stations have been installed and are operational across ten rivers, along with 5 automatic meteorological stations to study the hydrometeorological conditions in these areas.

"In addition, three automatic agro-meteorological stations have been set up and launched in Khankendi, the village of Gulabird in the Lachin district, and the city of Khojaly. Looking ahead, five more automated weather stations are planned for installation in Khankendi and Aghdara in 2025," he added.

