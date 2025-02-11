Russian House in Baku shuts down activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Russian House in Baku has suspended its operations, Trend reports.

"In response to a request from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office – Russian House in Baku – is taking steps to suspend its activities," the organization said in a statement.

On February 3, 2025, Azerbaijan sent a diplomatic note to Russia requesting the closure of the Russian House after informing the Russian side that the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Azerbaijan, officially known as the Russian Information and Cultural Center, was not registered as a legal entity and was operating in violation of Azerbaijani law.