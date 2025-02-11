Azerbaijani talent dazzles in Giuseppe Verdi's opera Europe-wide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani opera singer Chinara Shirin has performed in Giuseppe Verdi's opera "The Troubadour," staged in various cities in Spain and France, and presented by the Italian Opera 2001 organization, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, the role of the gypsy Azucena in the performance, which will run until March 2, has been played by Shirin (mezzo-soprano).

The artist's performance has been met with great interest from the audience.

Shirin, who lives in Italy, participated in several projects supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

One such project was the "Music Knows No Borders" concert program, organized by Sabina Mammadova, a member of the Board of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany and a pianist.

The program was presented on March 3 of last year in Milan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel