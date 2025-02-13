Azerbaijan, ADB explore means of international experience exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev has met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, a source in the committee told Trend.

Guliyev congratulated Durrani-Jamal on her new appointment and highlighted the importance of the National Urban Assessment, as well as the ongoing work on implementing BIM (Building Information Modeling) technologies with the support of ADB.

He expressed the committee's interest in expanding cooperation with ADB in Azerbaijan in areas such as sustainable urban economy, development of 'green' infrastructure, energy efficiency in buildings, and urban planning in general.

The sides also discussed current and future projects, opportunities for international exchange of experience, and issues related to the implementation of innovations.

Eventually, Guliyev invited Durrani-Jamal to participate in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026.

