Azerbaijan's Baku hosts V summit of state-run IT managers

21 February 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The V summit meeting of state institutions IT managers is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the event, Deputy Head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov, Head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service Tural Mammadov, Head of the Department of Cyber ​​Security Operations Center of the State Security Service Iskandar Hasanov, Head of the Project Management, Humanitarian Affairs and ICT Department of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Jahid Kazimov, media representatives and others are present at the event.

