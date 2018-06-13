Azerbaijan has great potential to become logistics center: Italian State Railways

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Azerbaijan has great potential for becoming a logistics center, Vice-President for International Relations of the Italian State Railways Giovanni Rocca said at a meeting at the Azerbaijan Railways JSC with the participation of the Italian company MERCITALIA INTERMODAL, Azerbaijan Railways said in a statement released June 13.

At the meeting, Director of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov provided information about the transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the international Trans-Caspian transport route, and the North-South and South-West transport corridors.

"Azerbaijan is negotiating with Georgian and Turkish colleagues to ensure the operation of trains to Batumi, Istanbul and Ankara in the future. This would be very important for strengthening of economic relations," Gurbanov said.

The expansion of bilateral cooperation was discussed and a memorandum of understanding was signed at the meeting.

