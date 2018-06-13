Azerbaijan has great potential to become logistics center: Italian State Railways

13 June 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has great potential for becoming a logistics center, Vice-President for International Relations of the Italian State Railways Giovanni Rocca said at a meeting at the Azerbaijan Railways JSC with the participation of the Italian company MERCITALIA INTERMODAL, Azerbaijan Railways said in a statement released June 13.

At the meeting, Director of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov provided information about the transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the international Trans-Caspian transport route, and the North-South and South-West transport corridors.

"Azerbaijan is negotiating with Georgian and Turkish colleagues to ensure the operation of trains to Batumi, Istanbul and Ankara in the future. This would be very important for strengthening of economic relations," Gurbanov said.

The expansion of bilateral cooperation was discussed and a memorandum of understanding was signed at the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 16:36
Albania, Italy to create JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 09:34
Major logistics center to open in Azerbaijan in late June
Economy news 12 June 20:53
Freight transportation in Viking project increases (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 22:13
EU, U.N. urge Italy, Malta to let in drifting migrant ship
Europe 11 June 15:32
Baku, Tehran working on technical aspect of Rasht-Astara project – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 11 June 10:19
Fire at thread factory in Istanbul
Turkey 11 June 10:14
US appreciates Italy’s participation in TAP project – State Department (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11 June 09:55
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 10 June 16:25
Azerbaijan Railways to buy ISO containers via tender
Tenders 8 June 17:31
Number of domestic, external flights jumps up in Turkey
Economy news 8 June 16:07
TAP to help Italy increase its negotiating power with suppliers
Oil&Gas 8 June 15:42
TAP consortium to continue to closely work with Italian gov’t (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:36
Turkish PM talks construction of Kars logistics center with Azerbaijan
Turkey 7 June 19:56
TAP talks on process of building micro-tunnel in Italy
Oil&Gas 6 June 18:22
Istanbul is Turkey’s main tourist destination: ministry
Tourism 6 June 14:01
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions
Europe 5 June 17:54
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 4
Oil&Gas 5 June 12:50