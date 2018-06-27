Azerbaijan, Switzerland reach preliminary agreement on hazelnut export

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Meetings were held in Switzerland between Azerbaijani companies and leading Swiss companies engaged in hazelnut production, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message June 27.

According to the message, information about the products produced by Azerbaijani companies was given during the meetings in Bern. Moreover, discussions were held between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies to expand cooperation and increase exports.

During the discussions held with such companies as GN, Varistor and Delica, a preliminary agreement on the export of hazelnuts was reached. For this purpose, the companies agreed on the visit of representatives of Swiss companies to Azerbaijan and their meeting with local hazelnut producers.

Azerbaijan's export delegation will continue to hold meetings with Swiss companies today, as well as visit enterprises for preparation and sale of hazelnuts.

