Azerbaijan changes rules for using assets of State Budget’s Reserve Fund

28 June 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the “Rules for Using the Means of the Reserve Fund of State Budget.”

The decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

In accordance with the amendment, under agreement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, one-time target-date funds saved during the reporting year will be transferred within a year to the Reserve Fund and directed to finance other activities.

