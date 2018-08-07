Azerbaijan taking steps for production of vegetable seeds (PHOTO)

7 August 2018 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

A new large camp with a closed area of six hectares and an open area of 30 hectares is being laid at the Research Institute for Vegetable Growing in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said at a conference in Baku Aug. 7.

"As you know, funds have been allocated based on the presidential decree in connection with vegetable seeds. A large camp is being laid at the expense of these funds at the Research Institute of Vegetable Growing."

"Thus, the domestic production will provide the country with vegetable seeds by 100 percent," the deputy minister said.

