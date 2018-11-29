Qatar offers Azerbaijan to join transit agreement with Turkey

29 November 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Qatar offered Azerbaijan to join the transit agreement signed with Turkey, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said in a message on Nov. 29.

The proposal was made by Qatari Minister of Economy and Commerce Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari during a meeting with chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, Lieutenant-General Safar Mehdiyev within the 34th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Azerbaijan-Qatar relations were discussed at the meeting.

He stressed the development of relations in the customs sphere between Azerbaijan and Qatar, further prospects for cooperation and invited the Qatari minister to visit Azerbaijan.

