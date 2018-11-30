Azerbaijani parliament adopts laws on subsistence minimum, need criterion

30 November 2018 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The draft laws on the subsistence minimum and the criterion of need were submitted for discussion at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

In accordance with the draft Law on Subsistence Minimum for 2019, the subsistence minimum for the next year will be set at 180 manats, for the working age population at 191 manats, for pensioners at 149 manats and for children at 160 manats.

The subsistence minimum for 2018 was set at 173 manats, for the working age population at 183 manats, for pensioners at 144 manats and for children at 154 manats.

In addition, according to the draft Law on the Criterion of Need for 2019, the criterion of need for the next year has been set at 143 manats.

After the vote, both draft laws were adopted.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 30)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan adopts 2019 budget of social protection, unemployment insurance funds
Politics 13:16
Azerbaijan raises subsistence minimum, criterion of need
Society 27 November 15:06
Azerbaijani parliament starts discussing state budget for 2019
Politics 13 November 14:10
Increase of living wage in Azerbaijan to reduce level of poverty?
Society 8 November 17:08
Azerbaijan to raise subsistence minimum, criterion of need
Economy 23 October 16:40
Parliament mulls Azerbaijan-Turkey military personnel exchange document
Politics 14 September 17:22
Latest
Russian FM to hold substantive talks on Karabakh conflict in Milan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Australian company receives license for oil & gas exploration in Turkey's south-east
Oil&Gas 14:26
Saudi, Egyptian businessman agree to boost economic ties
Arab World 14:24
Despite efforts, AIDS is on the rise in Israel
Israel 14:21
Pakistan, Russia eye to set up multidimensional strategic partnership
Other News 14:21
Design studios may appear in Azerbaijan to increase export potential of textile products (Exclusive)
Economy 14:16
New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 14:13
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 14:13
China hopes U.S. shows sincerity at G20 trade talks
China 14:12