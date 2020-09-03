One of world's leading companies discusses 2030 Corporate Strategy of Azerbaijan Railways company (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

An agreement was signed with McKinsey & Company, one of the world's leading companies, on May 21, 2020, to develop the 2030 Corporate Strategy of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend on Sept. 3.

The implementation of the project in this sphere is underway. The representatives of the board of the Azerbaijan Railways company and the aforementioned company took part in the video conference.

During the video conference, the representatives of McKinsey & Company provided detailed information on the implementation of the project, as well as discussed the strategic goals of the Azerbaijan Railways company and other issues.

While speaking about the latest political and economic events in the country and the region, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov stressed their possible impact on the activity of the Azerbaijan Railways company.

The chairman emphasized the strategic importance of the targeted and efficient investments in railways, optimizing operating costs, and increasing profitability, in particular, transit corridors.

The importance of investing in this sphere to maintain the proper level of infrastructure services, as in most countries was stressed.

Then while talking to the representatives of the Azerbaijan Railways company, international experts in the railway sector of McKinsey & Company cited the examples of the most successful railways in the world and made recommendations on the development of strategic goals of the Azerbaijan Railways company.