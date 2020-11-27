Azerenerji OJSC implementing essential project in Karabakh, adjacent districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani electricity supplier, Azerenerji OJSC, is implementing an important project on reactive power compensation covering Karabakh and adjacent districts, Azerenerji told Trend.

The company will install shunt control reactors at the 330-kilovolt (kV) Goranboy distribution point and at the 330-kV Yashma substation, which will cover the north-eastern districts of the country, as well as the Absheron peninsula.

“The shunt reactors installed at the two main nodes of the energy system of Azerbaijan will increase the throughput by receiving and regulating the power of high-voltage transmission lines with a capacity of 330 kV, thereby providing compensation for the reactive load. Controlled shunt reactors will increase the capacity of the lines, reduce technical losses and thus improve the quality of the load, saving a lot of electricity and financial resources,”

In addition, a major overhaul of the strategically important Yashma substations with a capacity of 330, 220, 110, 10 kV with an installed controlled shunt reactor is underway.

“The Yashma substation, built 50 years ago, is an important power supply unit for the north-eastern districts of the country, as well as the Absheron Peninsula. Also, it is an important exchange hub between the energy systems of Russia and Azerbaijan,” Azerenerji said.

“In order to avoid emergencies, new equipment is installed that meets modern requirements. Autotransformers are replaced with more powerful ones, open switchgear is expanded. A new administrative building is being built at the substation, which will be equipped with modern equipment,” the company noted.

The 330 kV overhead power lines are already being installed from the new ‘Gobu’ substation to the ‘Yashma’ substation.