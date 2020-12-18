Progress of HPP projects on Araz River discussed in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

Trend:

The new meetings of technical commissions on the Khudaferin-Giz Galasy and Ordubad-Marazad projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran on the Araz River were held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, the Energy Ministry told Trend.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the tasks issuing from the agreement on construction and commissioning of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and the measures specified in the relevant provisions of the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran on the cooperation on continuing the construction and commissioning of ‘Khudafarin’ and ‘Gyz Galasy’ headworks on the Araz River, as well use of their energy and water resources.

The main topics of discussion of the meetings were the work done on the ‘Khudaferin’ dam by Iran, the clarification of the damage to the flooded territories of Azerbaijan, and others. Within the meetings, the area under construction of the Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant was reviewed on the spot, and then detailed discussions were held on the acceleration of the construction process. At the same time, in connection with the construction of Marazad HPP, the sides exchanged views on cooperation opportunities and also stated their intention to continue the meetings in the future.