Azerbaijan compiles regional map on southern tourist destination (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency and the Tourism Board have drawn up the Lankaran-Astara regional map within the southern tourism direction, the State Agency told Trend on Jan. 11.

The map was drawn up and published to promote tourism opportunities and ensure the availability of tourist facilities for visitors.

Earlier regional maps were compiled on the northern and northwestern tourist destinations.