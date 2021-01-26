Colonel talks restored and built roads in liberated lands of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

To date, 135.5 kilometers of roads have been repaired and 80 kilometers of new roads have been built in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Deputy Head of the Department of Engineering-Reinforcement Work and Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"During the construction of these roads, 1,453,000 anti-tank mines, 5,420,000 antipersonnel mines, and more than 17,500 different caliber ammunition were cleared," Jafarov said.