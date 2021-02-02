Russia approves order allowing flights from two cities to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia approved an order allowing the local Azur Air’s planes to carry out direct international flights to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the agency.

The corresponding document has been posted on the agency’s official website.

"In accordance with the document, Azur Air received permission to fly from the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg to Gabala city (Azerbaijan). The airline can make the flights seven times a week in each direction," the agency said.

The dates of the flights have not yet been confirmed.

As earlier reported, the Federal Air Transport Agency at the end of 2020 approved an order on the admission of the Russian airline Red Wings to carry out international flights in the direction of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev