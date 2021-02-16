Int'l Transport Forum, TRACECA eye to implement transit projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Secretary-General of TRACECA in Azerbaijan Aset Asavbayev and his counterpart from the International Transport Forum (ITF) Yong Tae Kim held an online meeting on transport and transit opportunities, the trade turnover of the countries of the ITF and TRACECA region and a number of other issues, the press service of TRACECA told Trend on Feb.16.

According to the press service, the sides also discussed the implementation of information technologies, including electronic data exchange based on the blockchain system, the process of harmonizing measures to digitalize the transportation process, issues of regulating the institutional framework, and recommendations on ‘soft’ infrastructure, analysis and work to attract transit freight flows.

There were noted the main directions for the implementation of TRACECA initiatives aimed at improving border crossing procedures, introducing electronic documents, harmonizing requirements for road vehicles in relation to their dimensions, and developing container transport.

Asavbayev noted the particular importance of the document on the agreed conditions for the carriage of goods in a pandemic, as well as the implementation of the agreement on a single transit permit in order to liberalize the transport process and increase the competitiveness of the corridor.

Young Tae Kim confirmed the readiness of the ITF to share the best practices, experience, and knowledge of the organization.

At the same time, the experience was presented in the application of the multilateral quota system of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), digital licensing and the future management of digital transactions, as well as an overview of ITF activities on maritime