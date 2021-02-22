Azerbaijani state agency talks Shamakhi-Guba road project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb 22

Trend:

The Shamakhi-Guba road project is not envisaged at this point, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a briefing on the work carried out in 2020 and the tasks ahead.

"If in the future the issue of building this road reappears on the agenda, it can be considered," Mammadov said.