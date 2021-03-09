'Enterprise Azerbaijan' portal presents innovative start-up projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

The Azerbaijani State Employment Agency and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) of Azerbaijan have signed an agreement to support innovative start-ups, Trend reports with reference to the CAERC.

A number of start-up projects that meet the requirements of self-employment have been included in the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal.

Within the framework of the self-employment program, the Interno startup project was presented on the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal.

“This project is an internship program for students and graduates according to their specialties. Local companies, passing the registration procedure on the platform, place announcements for internships (practice). Students and/or graduates, by submitting an application for the announcement of interest, can undergo an appropriate internship. Also, within the framework of this project, it is planned to conduct online interviews in the future,” noted the CAERC.

Besides these projects, the Bonpini project was presented by the State Employment Agency on the Enterprise Azerbaijan portal.

“Based on global practice, the CAERC have noticed that people are trying to save on monthly rent by dividing the property in which they live or work with another tenant. Thus, the Bonpini project provides such services online. By means of this solution, platform users will be able to easily find objects of interest to them, while saving on renting an unused part of non-residential or residential premises for appropriate purposes,” the statement said.

