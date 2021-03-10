Azerbaijan working on transferring some of functions of state bodies to private sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is developing proposals for the development of the non-oil sector, the transfer of regulatory and commercial functions of state structures to the private sector, Trend reports citing the report of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers for 2020, Trend reports.

The adoption of a bill on cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as the creation of a State Investment Holding, will also contribute to this process, the document reads.

“Also, a new bill on privatization and transfer of state property to management is being developed. This bill is aimed at the privatization of large companies and joint-stock companies, increasing the efficiency of their activities through partnerships between the private and public sectors,” said the report.