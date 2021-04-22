Azerbaijani ministry appoints acting general director of Aztelekom LLC
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The head of the department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Samir Mammadov was appointed as the acting general director Aztelekom LLC, Trend reports on Apr.22.
Mammadov replaced the company's general director Suat Pashayev who was dismissed by the order of the ministry’s chief Rashad Nabiyev this week.
