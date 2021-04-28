Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers decreases rates of export customs duties on some goods
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the rates of export customs duties, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the Resolution #119 of the Cabinet of Ministers, the export customs duty for each ton of leather raw materials (except for natural fur) and tanned leather products indicated in the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of Azerbaijan with codes 4102 21 000 0 and 4105 10 000 0, decreases from $500 to $150 and from $150 to $50, respectively.
