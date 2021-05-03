Insurance services in Azerbaijan become more accessible - poll

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Citizens and business entities in Azerbaijan believe that insurance services have become more affordable, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA).

This became known following a poll conducted by the AIA among 2,150 respondents.

As reported, 42 percent of surveyed citizens among the population and 57 percent of respondents - representatives of business entities spoke in favor of accident insurance.

Moreover, 35 percent of surveyed citizens and 38 percent of respondents - representatives of business entities prefer to receive insurance services online.

“There are also many respondents who consider insurance services accessible,” said the AIA.

“Some 41 percent of the citizens surveyed and 49 percent of the respondents - representatives of business entities believe that insurance services are available for existing and potential policyholders," the AIA statement said.

No information indicating the timing of the survey has been provided.