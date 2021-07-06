Karabakh ferry ship repaired at shipyard in Baku - ASCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Karabakh ferry ship, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, has been repaired at the Zigh shipyard in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the company.

“The repair was carried out in accordance with the plan,” the message said. "The main and additional engines, mechanisms of the vessel were repaired, its underwater and surface parts were cleaned and painted, the hull was welded, pipes were installed, electrical operations were also conducted."

“The living and service areas of the ferry have also been refurbished in accordance with the modern standards,” the message said. “After successful sea trials, the ship was put into operation.”

The "Karabakh" ferry ship was put into operation in 2008, its length is 154.5 meters and its width is 17.5 meters. The maximum speed of the ferry is 14 knots, the carrying capacity is about 6,000 tons.

