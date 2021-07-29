Azerbaijani ministry to consider problems related to internet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Public Council under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies will consider the problems related to the internet, the ministry told Trend on July 29.

The road safety issues, problems in the field of air and sea transport, the topic of barriers to Azerbaijan’s growing export of IT products are planned to be discussed at a meeting of the council in September.

A plan of its actions, schedules of upcoming meetings and work were considered and a business plan was approved at the recent meeting of the council.

