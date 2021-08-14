East Africa, India sign joint action plan to boost trade

The East African Community (EAC) trading bloc and India have signed a joint action plan to boost bilateral trade by ensuring faster clearance of goods, officials said during the virtual signing ceremony, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Both sides believed that the joint action plan will pave the way for a full mutual recognition agreement between the two sides.

The EAC is an intergovernmental organization composed of six countries, namely Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and South Sudan.