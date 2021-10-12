B2B meetings taking place in Baku within Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:30 - title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

With the organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly, an Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

Representatives of more than 20 companies, as well as officials and about 80 businessmen from both Azerbaijan and Turkey have attended the forum.

Following the forum, meetings in the B2B format are being held.