Israel's trade deficit up 63 pct in Q3: report

Israel's trade deficit in the third quarter of 2021 rose by about 63 percent year-on-year, the state's Central Bureau of Statistics reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Israeli trade deficit reached 9.3 billion U.S. dollars in July-September this year, up from 5.7 billion dollars in the same period of last year.

Israel's exports of goods in the third quarter of 2021 totaled 12.9 billion dollars, a rise of about 16 percent from the 11.1 billion dollars in the same period in 2020.

Israel's imports totaled 22.2 billion dollars in the third quarter, 32.1 percent higher than the 16.8 billion dollars recorded in the same quarter of last year.

In the first nine months of 2021, Israel's trade deficit amounted to 24.6 billion dollars, an increase of about 65 percent compared to 14.9 billion dollars in January-September last year.